Tennis: South boys top West 4-1 in region opener

If Harrison Kim and Rishil Kondapaneni agree on one thing, it's that each player gave the other his toughest match of the season Tuesday.

In a clash featuring two of the top singles players in the county, and a sharp contrast in playing styles, Kim kept his undefeated record intact and handed Kondapaneni his first defeat of the season 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

It was the only win for West, though, as South's boys tennis team cruised to a 4-1 victory to open Region 6-7A play.

Lova Metor rallied to top Tyler Cunningham 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in No. 2 singles, while Kedar Desai swept Horacio Rodriguez in No. 3 singles 6-4, 6-2. The War Eagles also won both doubles matches as Samay Rapelly and Yogesh Karthikeyan (3-6, 6-2, 6-1) won in No. 1 doubles and Jackson Meier and John Ramberger won in No. 2 doubles.