Track and field: South boys place third, 4 county athletes win state titles

POWDER SPRINGS — This year's GHSA Class 7A track & field state meet had a familiar tinge to it, as Forsyth County produced three individual state champions in the classification, with each athlete successfully defending their title from last season.

In all, the county produced four champions, with East Forsyth junior Alex Arrambide becoming the school's first state champion with a win in the 3200m at the Class 3A meet in Carrollton.

South Forsyth had two state champions in Riley Jones [pole vault] and Chris Nelson [200m], while Denmark senior Ethan Ashley repeated as the 1600m champion.

Nelson's victory, plus a couple of runner-up finishes, helped catapult the War Eagles' boys team to a third-place team finish at the Class 7A meet.

South used a balanced performance in both the track and field portions of the meet.

Nathan Efobi placed fourth in the shot put with a heave of 52-8.75, while Zach Hobson finished eighth in the high jump [6-0] on Thursday.

On Saturday, Ben Bergey had a second-place finish in the 1600m [4:14.53] and South's relay team of Josh Nelson, Joshua Muleta, Nathan Neo and Chris Nelson finished third in the 4x100 [41.74].

Nate Verska added an eighth-place time in the 800m [1:58.54].

Chris Nelson placed second in the 100m [10.45], just two hundredths of a second behind Pebblebrook's Dwight Phillips, and finished second in the long jump [22-10.75].



"I'm not a cocky person at all, but I'm just not OK with second place," Nelson said. "Second place just isn't in my vocabulary. I'm usually a winner, so I just don't like it."

Nelson did become a two-time state champion in the 200m, however, taking control of the race at the turn and blazing past McEachern's Joshua Knox.



