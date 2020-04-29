Volleyball: South alum McGlockton transfers to Georgia Southern

South Forsyth alum Hannah McGlockton has transferred to Georgia Southern from Lindenwood, the school announced.

McGlockton, who graduated from South Forsyth in 2018, was an All-County selection as a senior, leading the War Eagles with 352 kills and adding 265 digs. She played in four matches as a freshman at Lindenwood, tallying eight kills.

McGlockton will join North Forsyth alum and fellow junior Maddie Bryant, who has 441 kills in her first two seasons at Georgia Southern.

"We're excited to officially announce Hannah joining our roster for the fall," Georgia Southern head coach Chad Willis said in a statement. "Hannah came in after the winter break and spent a few days practicing with us while also meeting with our student-athletes and staff to start forming relationships. Hannah has added immediate depth to our left side position group, but more importantly embraces the vision and mission of our program. We're looking forward to her contributions on and off the court these next two years."





Georgia Southern finished 7-20 last season, including a 2-14 mark in Sun Belt Conference play.