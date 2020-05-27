ALL-COUNTY BOYS GOLFER OF THE YEAR: Jason Quinlan, West Forsyth

West Forsyth’s boys golf team captured the school’s first state championship for a boys team last year when the Wolverines coasted to a 10-stroke win at the Class 7A state championship.

This year might have been their second.

West Forsyth returned six promising golfers from last year’s run, headlined by the Wolverines’ talented one-two punch in Jason Quinlan and Peyton Balent.

Jackson Hilton started his senior season with a tie for first place in the North Gwinnett Invitational, just the second tournament of the year, while sophomore Jimmy Coleman was a consistent No. 4 for the Wolverines.

West Forsyth would have wrapped up their season last week, as the Class 7A state championship was scheduled for May 18-19, and Quinlan saw firsthand how the Wolverines likely would have performed.

“We had a really good team,” Quinlan said. “I even played with a few of the guys recently. We’re all playing real well — right on time.”