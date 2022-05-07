BACK-TO-BACK! West Forsyth wins state title after extra-time thriller

POWDER SPRINGS — West Forsyth's girls soccer team captured its second straight Class 7A state championship Friday with a 3-2 extra-time win against Mill Creek at McEachern High School.

After a scoreless first half, Mill Creek grabbed an early advantage five minutes after halftime with a goal by Morgan Hill.

It took West most of the second half to notch the equalizer, but when Maren Parker found Abby Batts in front of goal with 4:40 left in the match, Batts hammered the shot home to send the two teams to extra time.

West struck first off a beautiful goal from Alexia Force toward the back post, but Mill Creek answered a little over two minutes later to make it 2-2.

After neither team scored during the first 9:21 of the second extra-time period, West drew a foul just outside Mill Creek's box that gave Michelle Moskau a chance to win the game for West. Moskau punched through the free kick, the Wolverines held on for the next 39 seconds, and the celebration was on.

West finishes the season 18-3 with its second state title in as many seasons.

This story will be updated.