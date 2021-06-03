Baseball: West alum McWhorter named All-American

The accolades keep rolling in for Mason McWhorter.
A week after being named Sun Belt Player of the Year, Collegiate Baseball News named McWhorter a first-team All-American following the West Forsyth alum's redshirt senior season at Georgia Southern.
McWhorter, who graduated from West Forsyth in 2016, hit .372 and had a career-high 18 home runs this season for the Eagles. He also set the program's career mark with 67 doubles.
In five years at Georgia Southern, McWhorter owns a .320 batting average, 47 home runs and 202 RBIs.
McWhorter is one of 17 players named to the organization's first team.
McWhorter is also one of 41 semifinalists for the 2021 Dick Howser Trophy, which is given annually to the country's top college baseball player.
South Forsyth alum Landon Sims is also a semifinalist for the award after posting a 3-0 record and 1.45 ERA in 37 1/3 innings as a redshirt freshman with Mississippi State. Sims collected a team-high eight saves and struck out 74 batters.