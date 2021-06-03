Baseball: West alum McWhorter named All-American

The accolades keep rolling in for Mason McWhorter.

A week after being named Sun Belt Player of the Year, Collegiate Baseball News named McWhorter a first-team All-American following the West Forsyth alum's redshirt senior season at Georgia Southern.

McWhorter, who graduated from West Forsyth in 2016, hit .372 and had a career-high 18 home runs this season for the Eagles. He also set the program's career mark with 67 doubles.

In five years at Georgia Southern, McWhorter owns a .320 batting average, 47 home runs and 202 RBIs.