Basketball: No. 6 West Forsyth girls near school record in blowout win

West Forsyth's girls basketball team neared an all-time performance Tuesday in an 82-45 victory against Gainesville.

What the Wolverines did achieve Tuesday evening is their best offensive output of the whole season.

The Wolverines finished one point shy of the school record for points in a game, a record that was set more than seven years ago when the they scored 83 points during a holiday tournament against Martin Luther King Jr. High School in 2014.

All seven players scored a point against Gainesville, and West landed five different players in double digits.

"I thought we took good shots and made good decisions when we drove in and they collapsed," West head coach Mallory Ranfos said. "We kicked it out and knocked down the shots."