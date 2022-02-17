Basketball: Second-half rally propels West Forsyth boys to Region 6-7A title

The Wolverines' first basket was a Mooney three, but little went right for West's offense for the rest of the first half. Denmark's defense limited West to just 14 first-half points and grabbed momentum with a 15-2 run that featured three Stefan Davidov 3-pointers.

Davidov closed the opening quarter with his first three, then added another to begin the second quarter. After Jayden Hilliman's putback marked 12 straight points by the Danes, West called a timeout and Grant Moore's bucket snapped the skid. But Davidov responded with his third 3-pointer of the game and went into halftime with 17 points.

West opened the second half with a renewed focus on attacking the rim after going 2-for-13 from 3-point range in the first two quarters.

"We settled for too many threes in the first half," Fredrick said. "We are a good 3-point shooting team; we are, but we settled for too many. That's what's frustrating sometimes, because we know what our strengths are, but yet we settle for threes. We shot 13 threes in the first half and five twos. Denmark played good D, too. It's not like they were just giving us layups and we weren't taking them. They were playing good D."

Denmark kept pace with the Wolverines in the early stages of the third quarter, as Kourtland Tolbert's 3-pointer answered Mooney's layup to start the half, which gave the Danes their largest lead of the game.

Will Moore's 3-pointer with 4:44 left in the third capped a 7-0 West run that cut the deficit to four points, and after Tolbert and Grant Moore traded dunks, Mooney knocked down an and-one to complete a three-point play and bring the Wolverines within one point with 2:17 left in the quarter.

Mooney drained a 3-pointer after a Sean Patterson free throw to make it 36-35 and give West its first lead since the opening seconds of the second quarter. Andrew Meinhart put the Danes back in front with a 3-pointer of his own, but Mooney fired right back with his second three in as many possessions.

"We want to play inside-out. It's almost like old-school basketball," Hurt said. "We want to play inside-out because of Grant [Moore] and Jake [Mooney], and then we have good shooters and Jake shoots it well also. We didn't get in transition very much tonight, but most teams don't at this point. It's more of a grind-it-out type of game this late in the season."

The two teams traded blows until Davidov's pull-up jumper expanded Denmark's lead and made it 50-46 with 3:30 left to play.

A basket by Mooney one minute later made it a one-possession game, and after a Denmark turnover, Maksim Vinogradov's fifth foul sent Grant Moore to the free-throw line, where he sank both shots to tie the game 50-50 and send it into overtime.

Caleb Lesch opened the scoring by sinking 1 of 2 free throws, then Denmark took control moments later when Tolbert sank a layup and converted the and-one, giving the Danes a 53-51 lead with 1:36 left.

Will Moore knocked down a 3-pointer to put West back in front, but Avery Barnett hit a running layup with 56 seconds left in response. That's when Mooney dialed up a clutch three to put the Wolverines ahead for good.

"It's a dream come true," Mooney said. "I've been waiting for six years to come do this. In eighth grade, we played in the middle school championship, and in high school we're back here in the high school championship. I couldn't be more proud. I'm so happy."