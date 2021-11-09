Basketball: West alum Staiti named to preseason POTY watchlist

West Forsyth alum Jenna Staiti was named to the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year watchlist, the organization announced Tuesday.

Staiti, who is a sixth-year senior at the University of Georgia, is one of 50 selections to the annual preseason list, which honors the top NCAA basketball players ahead of each season.

Staiti averaged 14.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.0 blocks last season through 28 games, collecting second-team All-SEC honors and helping the Bulldogs to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Staiti had 10 double-doubles last year and notched a career-high 30 points in a 95-80 win at Florida. She averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds through the final nine games of the season.

Staiti led the Southeastern Conference in blocks [85] and blocks per game [3.0], and her 51.2 field-goal percentage was fourth in the conference.

She ranks seventh in UGA history with 203 career blocks and is one of only eight players in program history to score 1,000 points, collect 500 rebounds and block 150 shots.

Staiti graduated in May with a degree in human development and family science and is pursuing a master’s degree in sport pedagogy.

Past Naismith Women's College Player of the Year winners include Paige Bueckers, A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. The list will shrink from 50 to 30 players on Feb. 8, then 10 semifinalists will be announced March 8 before the list is trimmed to four finalists on March 25.

The Naismith Women's College Player of the Year will be announced April 2, one day before the national championship game.