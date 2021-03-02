Basketball: West alum Staiti named second-team All-SEC

Staiti, a redshirt senior, has started all 23 games this season and leads the Bulldogs with 14.6 points per game. She also leads the team in rebounds (7.9 rebounds per game) and blocks (3.1 blocks per game). Staiti's 72 blocks leads the SEC, and her 51.1 field-goal percentage places her fourth in the conference.



Staiti has scored double-figures in all but five games this season and owns nine double-doubles.

Her most recent double-double coincided with her best statistical performance of the season, which came Sunday in a 95-80 win at Florida. Staiti scored a career-high 30 points behind a 13-for-21 shooting effort. Staiti also knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, grabbed 13 rebounds and hit both of her free-throw attempts.

Georgia, ranked No. 16 in the latest Associated Press poll, is 18-5 this season is the fourth seed entering this week's SEC tournament. The Bulldogs will face the Auburn/Florida vs. Kentucky winner Friday in the tournament quarterfinals in Greenville, South Carolina.