Basketball: West Forsyth alum Jenna Staiti named ESPN Player of the Week

West Forsyth alum Jenna Staiti was named the ESPN women's college basketball Player of the Week on Monday after helping Georgia to a pair of victories last week, including a thrilling 82-80 overtime win over No. 2 North Carolina State.
Staiti set season highs in minutes [35], points [21], 3-pointers [3] and made field goals [8] against the Wolfpack, also tying a season high with six blocks. Staiti's 10th defensive rebound of the night returned possession to the Bulldogs and allowed Que Morrison to knock down a pair of free throws with two seconds left in the game. Staiti owns four double-doubles in 11 games this season.
Staiti then knocked down 7 of 8 shots Sunday in an 82-45 win over Saint Francis scoring 16 points in an efficient 13 minutes on the floor.
Staiti is averaging 13.9 points and 7.6 rebounds this season, collecting 29 blocks with a 48.8 field-goal percentage.
No. 13 Georgia is 10-1 this season with wins over two ranked opponents in No. 2 N.C. State and No. 12 Notre Dame.