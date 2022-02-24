Basketball: West Forsyth boys reach program's first Sweet 16

For the first time in program history, West Forsyth's boys basketball team is heading to the Sweet Sixteen.

Jake Mooney scored a game-high 29 points, Will Moore added 15 more, and the Wolverines topped Mill Creek Tuesday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, 68-61, to secure their first-ever playoff win.

"It's big. It's a step. Hopefully it's not the last one, but we'll worry about that tomorrow," West coach Fredrick Hurt said. "It was definitely one of the things on our list of things to accomplish. I felt like we did a lot of really good things. They pressured us into some mistakes, but I was really happy for the guys and pleased."

West led for much of the game, though the Hawks stayed within striking distance throughout.

The Wolverines led 26-21, but Mill Creek cut the deficit to two points in the early stages of the second quarter after six straight points by Brendan Jenkins.

Mooney fired back with a 3-pointer, then threw down a dunk in front of West's student section two possessions later to push West's lead to seven points with 5:00 left in the third quarter.

"They did a pretty good job of taking away us getting the ball inside. We didn't get it inside as much, but we shot the three well and we rebounded well, so we still did that well," Hurt said.



West appeared primed to carry a nine-point lead into the final quarter until Trajen Greco knocked down a pull-up 3-pointer just inside halfcourt to beat the buzzer.

Greco paced the Hawks with 16 points. Neither he nor Caleb Downs played Nov. 16 during West's 66-60 win against Mill Creek.

A Jenkins layup cut West's lead to 58-52 with 3:38 left, but Mooney dished a behind-the-back pass to Moore on the ensuing possession, then Caleb Lesch returned the favor with a perfect bounce pass to Mooney for an easy lay in.

Joe Wortman absorbed a charge, which ultimately led to a transition bucket by the Wolverines, then a free throw by Lesch made it 65-54.

But Stephen Jackson knocked down his third 3-pointer of the game to snap a 7-0 West run, then after a West turnover, Greco drew a foul and hit the first of two free-throw attempts. Nate Eroh gobbled up the offensive rebound and threw up a putback to make it 65-60 with under a minute to play.

Wortman made 1 of 2 free throws on West's following possession, but Greco grabbed the missed second shot to give the Hawks possession and a chance to make it a one-score game.

West fouled after the change in possession and Mill Creek couldn't inbound the ball in time, turning the ball over, which led to a layup by Moore to put the game out of reach.

Moore scored nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Grant Moore added 15 rebounds and chipped in nine points, while Lesch had seven assists.

West [21-7] will host fourth-ranked Newton [22-5] in the second round after the Rams beat McEachern 62-57 on Tuesday.

"We told our guys we're not going to talk to our players about them until [Thursday]," Hurt said. "We as coaches, I've already had two assistants already working on it, half-focused on tonight. We know it's going to be a big challenge, but we're glad we have the opportunity to take that challenge."

