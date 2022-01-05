Basketball: West Forsyth falls to Holy Innocents' despite Quincy's 26 points

Mallory Ranfos knew Tuesday night's matchup would be a test.

Not only was West Forsyth returning from a nearly three-week absence that extended over the holiday break, but the Wolverines drew the No. 1 team in Class 1A Private, Holy Innocents'.

West led by as many as eight points early in the second quarter, but the Golden Bears controlled the rest of the game to carry a six-point lead into halftime and ultimately win 69-56.

"Yeah, I knew today would probably be a little rough," Ranfos said. "I think it's important to give the girls that time off, especially with only eight of us playing. Their bodies are getting fatigued and they're getting worn down, so in my mind, I have to be OK with taking a week or two to get back into shape."

West's last played Dec. 18 in a 63-43 win against Walton.

West led 18-13 after the first quarter following Zaria Smith's first of two 3-pointers. She added a second off the opening possession of the second quarter to push the Wolverines' advantage to 21-13.

That quick start was aided by eight first-quarter points by Molly Quincy.

After Cayla Cowart knocked down a 3-pointer, she raced back on defense and pulled down the rebound before firing a half-court missile to Quincy for an easy layup. Quincy's next two buckets came after Cowart delivered a pair of perfect passes as Quincy cut toward the hoop each time for a layup.

Quincy led the team with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

"She's definitely somebody that I can depend on, not necessarily running plays for her but I know she's going to crash the board and she's just going to get the hustle points," Ranfos said. "She goes 100 percent every single time she's out there on both ends of the floor. She's able to get a few easy fast-break points, and she puts defenses in a bind because usually it's a post player that's guarding her, and she's got some skills that are more of a guard set. She's definitely a great thing to have on both ends of the floor."

But after Smith's 3-pointer to open the second quarter, Holy Innocents' ripped off a 7-0 run, capped by a couple of impressive plays by Ciara Alexander — one on both end of the court. After Alexander blocked Smith's jumper, she corralled the ball and brought it up the court, dished to a teammate to bait the defender, then caught the pass and nailed the layup.

Holy Innocents' closed the quarter on an 11-4 run.

Alexander finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, and was a constant mismatch in the post.

"She's a big girl, and we're always going to be the smaller team, so we have to harp on boxing out," Ranfos said. "I thought we did a better job of that in the second half, but this is one of the more athletic teams that we've played this season. It was a good fit for us. I don't know that I want it the first game back, but we need to see this competition to get better."

Quincy's three-point play early in the third quarter cut the deficit to 37-34, but Zaynah Preston provided an immediate answer when her 3-pointer on the following possession doubled the Golden Bears' lead.

Holy Innocents' went for 16 points in the third quarter and 20 more points in the fourth quarter, keeping West at bay even when the Wolverines found their offensive footing.

"I was more upset with giving up 69 points. They are a talented team, but we gave them too many easy points," Ranfos said.

West [12-3, 2-2 Region 6-7A] has lost three games this season — all to ranked opponents. The Wolverines fell to North Forsyth and South Forsyth to open region play, then managed a 55-48 win over Woodstock — now No. 7 in Class 7A — that coincided with Quincy's return to the lineup.

West lost by eight points to South and just five points against North, giving Ranfos and the Wolverines reason for optimism heading into the second round of region play.

"We knew that that South, North and Woodstock week was a tough week for us — physically, mentally, emotionally. I thought we handled that well," Ranfos said. "You know, we didn't have Molly the first round playing them, and we played those games close. We know what the girls want to do, we know where we want to be and we are just trying to get there."

The Wolverines are back in action at 6 p.m. Wednesday against North Gwinnett.