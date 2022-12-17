Basketball: West Forsyth girls blow past Johns Creek at home

The West Forsyth Wolverines girls basketball team ended its Friday night action against Johns Creek with a 56-32 win at home.

The Wolverines built a commanding 15-3 lead in the first quarter. The first basket came when Wolverine Molly Quincy faked the handoff to Zaria Smith and turned around for the layup.

“That's been a struggle for us having energy from the get-go, so I was super proud of them,” Wolverines head coach Mallory Ranfos said.

In turn, Katherine Bottoms recorded steal and passed to Lillian Seitz to finish the turnover.

“Lillian Seitz coming back from a torn ACL really sparked us,” Ranfos said. "She does a little bit of everything."

Johns Creek had a hard time getting a good look at the rim because of the Wolverines' zone defense.

Johns Creek used a pick-and-roll with Kyana Kirkland for its first basket of the game, and then Nylah Nuri got fouled going to the rim. She converted one free throw, and those were the only points the Wolverines allowed.

Johns Creek's offense showed some fight during the second quarter. On its opening possession, Nuri got fouled driving to the basket again. Though she missed both, a lane violation by the Wolverines gave her another chance and she knocked it down.

Smith scored a layup in a quick sequence followed by freshman Marlee Raymond, who raced to the rim to convert the layup for a 21-6 lead.

The Wolverines (6-5) still continued to put pressure on Johns Creek with a full-court press. On ones of the possessions, Smith grabbed the rebound and pushed the pace. The ball was passed to Riley Pepin to capitalize on the turnover.

With halftime nearly approaching, Gladiator Savannah Jenkins uses her speed to get by the Wolverines' defense and lay the ball up to cut the lead to 25-13.

Nuri drew plenty of fouls at the paint. She only missed one of her 6 free throw attempts.

As early as the third quarter, it was evident that the Gladiators had some offensive success, but the Wolverines kept hitting shots to remain in control of the game. Six different Wolverines scored in the quarter to give the hosts a 48-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines took their foot off the pedal in the fourth, and the defensive intensity rose for the Gladiators, as they held the Wolverines to eight points.

Although they had a big deficit in the first quarter, Johns Creek couldn't make up ground as they lost their third game of the season.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines have sparked a three-game winning streak.

Pepin finished with 12 points; Quincy compiled 11 points; and Raymond added 10 points. Bottoms and Smith added eight and seven points, respectively.