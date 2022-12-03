Basketball: West Forsyth girls fall to North Gwinnett

It was a tough night for the West Forsyth girls basketball team against North Gwinnett, as the Wolverines lost 47-40 in non-region competition Friday at home.

The Wolverines started their first possession with Katherine Bottoms handing the ball to Riley Pepin for a layup for the first bucket, then the defense caused a turnover but the offense couldn’t finish the fast break.

West Forsyth's Marlee Raymond goes up for a shot against North Gwinnett Friday at home. (Photo by Jay Rooney Photography) Later Zaria Smith makes up for a missed shot by dribbling past the defense for a layup. West didn’t get back in time on defense, though, leaving Audrey Loudermilk to shoot another 3 to take the lead at 6-5.



North Gwinnett's Taylor Pennelli picks up a loose ball and tosses it across the court to finish the layup for another lead change.

In the second quarter, senior Molly Quincy backs down her defender in the post, trying to shake her off. She does a final spin that gives a clean look at the rim for a layup to make the score.

Afterward, West’s half-court press works to perfection and forces the Bulldogs to turn the ball over. Even though the Wolverines missed the initial shot, Quincy grabbed the offensive rebound, to put it back in.

North Gwinnett's Caroline Beavin tied the game at 15-apiece at the free throw line with little to no time left on the clock, but that’s all the Wolverine needed to get a shot off. Pepin finished quickly at the rim on the possession to take the 17-15 lead into halftime.

Thanks to the Wolverines' great defense, they held North Gwinnett to three points in the second quarter. All coming from the free throw line.

The Bulldogs did, however, edge out the Wolverines 18-14 in the third quarter, thanks to their 3-point shooting. Pennelli's buzzer-beater retook the lead for the visitors, heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines struggled to put the ball in the hoop in the fourth, and the Bulldogs took advantage of the empty possessions. The Wolverines scored their second-lowest total of the game of nine points.

North Gwinnett's Jada Monroe passed to Caroline Beavin, who cuts to the basket. Beavun runs into a double team but she still remains focused to put the shot up while being fouled. She went 1-for-2 to make it a two-possession game.



While North Gwinnett's Brittany Pena-Rodas was driving to the hoop, she got fouled in the process but still made the shot for an and-1 to ruin any chance of the Wolverines making a comeback.

West Forsyth (3-3) will enter Region 6-7A play against South Forsyth (4-2) Dec. 9.