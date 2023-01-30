Basketball: West Forsyth picks up wins over Forsyth Central

The West Forsyth boys dominated the second half to avoid a season sweep at the hands of Forsyth Central, rallying from 14 down at the break for a 62-53 victory in Region 6-7A play Friday at home.

Sam Maynard led the charge for the Wolverines, scoring 18 of his 20 points over the final two quarters.

Braden Halloran contributed a dozen points and five assists. Chase Damerell compiled eight points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Aidan Nutty paced the Bulldogs (3-19, 1-6) with 17 points, six assists and three steals. Caleb Drummer also reached double-figures (10 points) and posted a team-high six rebounds.

With the win, West Forsyth took a big step towards securing — at worst — the No. 5 seed in the region.

Girls: West Forsyth 64, Forsyth Central 21

Molly Quincy continued her strong run of play in leading West Forsyth to a dominant 64-21 Region 6-7A win over Forsyth Central Friday at home.

After scoring 40 total points in losses to Lambert and Sequoyah, Quincy's effort wasn't in vain this time around. The senior recorded 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists, as the Wolverines (12-10, 4-3) completed a sweep of the Bulldogs (4-17, 0-7).

Zaria Smith finished with 13 points and four steals. Lillian Seitz posted eight points and four each of rebounds and assists.