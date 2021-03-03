Basketball: West grad Zabetakis earns first-team All-GSC honors

West Forsyth alum Michael Zabetakis earned first-team All-Gulf South Conference East honors, the league office announced Tuesday.

Zabetakis, a junior at West Georgia, leads the Wolves in points (15.2 per game), rebounds (5.8 per game) and 3-point percentage (54.4 percent). Zabetakis ranked ninth in the GSC in scoring and was 10th in rebounding. He also finished sixth in field-goal percentage and seventh in free-throw percentage.

Zabetakis turned in a pair of 22-point performances in the final weeks of the regular season, enjoying a nearly flawless night Feb. 20 in a 96-75 win against Shorter. Zabetakis was 8 of 9 from the field, 4 of 5 from 3-point range and knocked down both of his free-throw attempts in the win. He also had four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Zabetakis, who graduated from West Forsyth in 2018, notched a career high in January, scoring 25 points during an 84-76 win against West Florida. He was named Gulf South Conference Player of the Week in February.