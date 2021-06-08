Basketball: West grad Zabetakis named to Gulf South top 10

Michael Zabetakis is among the top 10 athletes in the Gulf South Conference after earning a spot on the conference's annual Top Ten list, the league office announced Tuesday.
Zabetakis, who graduated from West Forsyth in 2018, averaged 15.1 points per game during his junior season at West Georgia. Zabetakis led the Wolves in scoring [302 points], made field goals [104], 3-point percentage [50%] and rebounds [119].
Zabetakis also finished among the conference leaders in 3-point percentage [2nd], free-throw percentage [4th], scoring [9th] and field-goal percentage [9th].
The GSC received nominations from its 17 member schools, including athletic directors, senior women administrators, sports information directors, presidents and faculty athletics representatives from randomly selected schools.
Zabetakis posted a career high in January, scoring 25 points during an 84-76 win against West Florida. He was named Gulf South Conference Player of the Week in February.
Following the season, Zabetakis was named first-team GSC East and landed on the conference's all-tournament team, as well as the National Association of Basketball Coaches' all-district second team.