Basketball: West grad Zabetakis named to Gulf South top 10

Michael Zabetakis is among the top 10 athletes in the Gulf South Conference after earning a spot on the conference's annual Top Ten list, the league office announced Tuesday.

Zabetakis, who graduated from West Forsyth in 2018, averaged 15.1 points per game during his junior season at West Georgia. Zabetakis led the Wolves in scoring [302 points], made field goals [104], 3-point percentage [50%] and rebounds [119].

Zabetakis also finished among the conference leaders in 3-point percentage [2nd], free-throw percentage [4th], scoring [9th] and field-goal percentage [9th].