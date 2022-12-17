Basketball: Wolverines remain unbeaten at home

Junior Sam Maynard demonstrated how versatile he is in scoring the ball. Whether it was driving to the rim, hitting two 3s, or getting to the line, Johns Creek had no answer.

Maynard set the tone with 23 points and five rebounds. Chase Damerell chipped in with 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks, as the West Forsyth boys basketball team snapped its two-game losing streak with a win over Johns Creek, 76-51, Friday night at home.

“We had trouble scoring in the first quarter and we did not tonight,” Wolverines head coach Fredrick Hurt said, regarding the difference in the win versus the recent defeats. "A lot of time with high school kids, seeing the ball go in really helped their energy, so that was a good start."

The Wolverines (6-3) came into the contest averaging 50.3 points and had no trouble scoring between the Gladiators to remain undefeated at home. The lead grew to 19-0 when Maynard sank a wide-open 3-pointer.

Not to mention how the Wolverines put the clamps on Johns Creek. Will Walsh's 3 and Matt McCrory's layup were all the Gladiators had to show for their efforts.

The two 3-pointers Braden Halloran hit applied more pressure on Johns Creek to keep up. There was no stopping the Wolverines at home, as they began the second quarter with a commanding 25-5 lead.

Ty Holmes ran the offense for Johns Creek. After not scoring at all in the first, he scored eight points. Despite Johns Creek outscoring West Forsyth by two points, the Wolverines kept their foot on the gas pedal.

As the game progressed into the halftime break, the Wolverines held a commanding 40-22 advantage.

Ethan Wainer finished the fast break to capitalize on the turnover to start third, though the Gladiators didn’t get back on defense in time. In doing so, Maynard slipped past the defense for a dunk.

As a result of good ball movement, Walsh was able to knock down the 3-pointer from the top of the key with a pass from Jason Mintz.

It was a pass from Halloran to Maynard in the paint for an easy layup that allowed West Forsyth to increase the score.

Johns Creek's offense started rolling in the fourth quarter, getting to the foul line and knocking shots beyond the arc for 29 points.

Derek Pepin played a vital role in keeping the Gladiators from clinching the game.

After making his free throws, Pepin hit a deep 3 and pushed his way to the hoop with a lot of muscle and stamina to send Johns Creek home.