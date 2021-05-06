DellaPeruta nets 50th goal, JeBavy scores hat trick as West rolls into Final Four

When Tori DellaPeruta started her high school career at West Forsyth, she said her main goal outside of a state championship was to score 50 goals in one season.

In Wednesday night’s 7-1 victory over Parkview in the Class 7A Elite Eight, DellaPeruta achieved her goal of 50 goals and added her 51st for good measure.

“It’s an awesome feeling” DellaPeruta said. “Though it’s awesome, I could not have done it without my teammates. They’re the ones that are finding me.”

DellaPeruta added her 51st goal at the end of the first half, but Courtney JeBavy led the team with a hat trick, her final two goals coming in the last eight minutes of the game. Her final goal was directly off of her corner attempt, the fourth time she’s done that this season.

“Once you get two, I feel like why not try and go for three?” JeBavy said after the game. “It was all about getting to have fun there at the end.”

DellaPeruta’s 50th goal came 14 minutes into the game as she rushed forward past the goalie for the score. Between DellaPeruta’s two goals, Bennet Beisbier came forward on a corner kick and sent a beautiful header to the left of the Parkview goalie.

“Once we went up by three, that’s a number where I can get comfortable,” West head coach Jason Galt said. “Then I start moving girls around and they start becoming creative with what they’re doing and having more fun. A lot of the stress is gone.”

The half ended 3-0 after a screamer by DellaPeruta to the top of the net. After the halftime break, JeBavy wasted no time starting on her hat trick. Her first handful of shot attempts in the second half were blocked, but 14 minutes in, she scored her first after a series of passes across the field.