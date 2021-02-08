Flag football: West featured during Super Bowl LV coverage

West Forsyth's girls flag football team was featured on national television this weekend during CBS's coverage of Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

West captured the Class 7A-6A state championship in December with a 26-25 win against Hillgrove, becoming the first girls flag football state champion in Georgia High School Athletics history.

The commercial focused on women breaking down barriers in football. On Sunday, Sarah Thomas became the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl.