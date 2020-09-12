Football: Cartersville survives West Forsyth's upset bid, 28-17

By James Swift

For the Forsyth County News

CARTERSVILLE — West Forsyth fell short in its upset bid at Cartersville on Friday, falling 28-17 as the Purple Hurricanes won their 60th straight regular-season game.

Cartersville quarterback Stratton Tripp hit senior Devonte Ross early and often in the first quarter, connecting with the versatile wide receiver on a roughly 30-yard pass just two plays into the game.



West Forsyth appeared to make the interception, but it was overturned due to a pass interference call against the Wolverines. Seconds later, Tripp tagged Ross on an 11-yard touchdown pass to get the Purple Hurricanes on the board first.

West Forsyth and Cartersville then exchanged punts, with senior Wolverines running back Daba Fofana breaking off a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 7-7 with about two minutes left in the quarter.