Football: Dominant second half leads West past Central

The second half of West Forsyth's season seemed to begin after halftime Friday.

As the Wolverines churned out a nine-play, 68-yard scoring drive to open the third quarter, everything appeared to click.

Oscar Delp opened the drive with a 6-yard gain on first down, then added a 12-yard catch later in the drive to get West into the red zone. Between those two catches, Ryder Stewart ripped off a 9-yard run over the right end and Keegan Stover scrambled 10 yards for a first down.

After Ashton van Horn reeled in a 7-yard slant for a TD to make it a two-score game, memories of West's incongruous first half faded away.

And as West proceeded to score on each of its second-half drives — save for the final drive, which the Wolverines used to run out the clock — any remnants of West's disappointing start to region play also seemed to disappear as the Wolverines bounced back Friday with a complete 42-10 win over Central.

"We've been our own worst enemy for three weeks, really, if you go back to Mill Creek," West coach Dave Svehla said. "We had a chance to be ahead of them at halftime and turned out to be down by 10. I thought the kids responded well last week before South, and I thought we had a good week of practice this week. They're discouraged because they didn't think they would be 2-4 coming into this game, but the reality is that's what we are because we didn't play better."