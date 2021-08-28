Football: Second-half explosion not enough to carry West past Cartersville

Six straight possessions to open the second half resulted in touchdowns, a streak that lasted until halfway through the fourth quarter, when the Wolverines were forced to punt after their possession was halted by penalties.



Cartersville scored on every second half possession they had, except the last one, which ended in victory formation.

The Hurricanes got the lone stop they needed in the second half and held on to win 38-31.

Head Coach David Svehla may not have loved the result, but he was proud of the way his team played against the fifth-ranked Class 5A ranked team.

“I think Cartersville has a really good football team. They always do,” Svehla said. “They’re really sound and are really good fundamentally. They’re well coached, and their kids play hard. We knew it was going to be a battle. I thought we left some points on the field in the first half, and then in the second half, we played as well as we’ve played in a long time offensively. That was really good to see. I thought our offensive line really got off the ball and handled the line of scrimmage. Defensively, they’ve got some good offensive weapons, and we let a few guys get loose. You can’t do that against teams like that. One thing I know about our kids is that they’re high-character kids. They care about winning. It hurts them to lose, and I know that they will be committed to getting right.”

In the first half, West’s defense stepped up big in the red zone after surviving a few big gains.

Junior Brady Gillis anchored the Wolverines’ defensive line. He had two sacks and batted a pass at the line of scrimmage.

The offense wasn’t bad in the first half, but they struggled to finish drives. The Wolverines were consistently making big plays and following them up with penalties that drove them back.

The second half felt like a different game, but Svehla insists that he didn’t give a magical halftime speech.

“The game is about the players on the field,” Svehla explained. “When the players on the field play well, it gives you a chance to be successful. I thought our players, certainly offensively, just played better in the second half. They did a couple things offensively that I think confused us. When you’re confused, it allows guys to run free. Those are things that will get fixed.

“There’s no magic at halftime. It’s just regrouping, getting the kids on the same page, making sure we all understand the game plan in the second half, and executing. We did that some, and we didn’t do that in other places.”

The running back tandem of Peyton Streko and Ryder Stewart ran wild in the second half.

Streko had 126 of his 168 rushing yards in the second half and both of his touchdowns. Stewart had 47 of his 71 rushing yards in the second half, and he scored a touchdown on a 19-yard run in the third quarter.

While those two got the stats, Svehla believes they didn’t do it alone.

“Peyton’s a super running back,” Svehla said. “I think we’re very fortunate because Ryder Stewart is also a super running back. They did a great job running the ball tonight, but I really thought the guys up front played really, really well. I thought they were physical at the line of scrimmage. Oscar Delp gets a lot of credit for being a really good receiver, and he should, but I thought he blocked outstanding tonight. Very unselfish. He blocked his tail off. When we had holes, Peyton made some plays. He’s pretty slippery, and he turned four yards into 14 quite a few times.”

Delp finished with six receptions for 77 yards and the sole first-half touchdown for West.

The Wolverines [1-1] have a bye next week, then will travel to Walton at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Walton is currently ranked No. 4 in Class 7A and beat Pope 34-7 on Friday.