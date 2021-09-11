Football: Streko's 6 TDs helps West knock off third-ranked Walton

By Matt Nascone



For the Forsyth County News

MARIETTA — In what was a balanced effort through the air and on the ground, West Forsyth handed Walton its first loss of the season 51-35 Friday at Raider Valley. The Wolverines piled up 627 yards of total offense against the third-ranked team in Class 7A.

Keegan Stover led the air attack for West Forsyth in the first half by throwing for 253 yards on 11 completions, with only one of those completions not going for a first down or a touchdown. Peyton Streko and Ryder Stewart combined for 99 rushing yards to keep the Raiders' defense guessing.