Football: Streko's 6 TDs helps West knock off third-ranked Walton

By Matt Nascone
For the Forsyth County News
MARIETTA — In what was a balanced effort through the air and on the ground, West Forsyth handed Walton its first loss of the season 51-35 Friday at Raider Valley. The Wolverines piled up 627 yards of total offense against the third-ranked team in Class 7A.
Keegan Stover led the air attack for West Forsyth in the first half by throwing for 253 yards on 11 completions, with only one of those completions not going for a first down or a touchdown. Peyton Streko and Ryder Stewart combined for 99 rushing yards to keep the Raiders' defense guessing.
The Wolverines changed up the gameplan in the second half with Streko and Stewart gaining 224 yards rushing in the second half and Stover attempting only four passes with two completions for 19 yards.
Streko had 252 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 20 carries in the game and Stewart chipped in 76 yards on 11 carries.
Oscar Delp had 143 yards and Jaycen Harris tallied a team-high 156 receiving yards.
Walton got off to a fast start with an 80-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the game when Zak Rozsman found Sutton Smith on a screen pass.
After a botched snap on the point after, the Raiders picked up two points instead and held an 8-0 lead with only 12 seconds off the clock.
West answered right back, as Stover hit two completions to set up a long TD run by Streko — his first of six.
Walton built a 22-7 lead late in the first quarter, but then West Forsyth scored 23 of the next 30 points scored in the game and led 30-29 at the half.
The Raiders gained only 142 yards of offense in the second half after compiling 279 yards in the first half.
West has beaten Walton in back-to-back years [the Wolverines won 24-21 in 2020].