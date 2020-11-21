Football: West Forsyth beats Denmark, captures region championship

It took halftime adjustments and a dominant, draining drive for the home team to retake the lead.



West started the second half with the ball on their own 34-yard line. Kobe Haynes rushed for 9 yards, then 2 yards and then no yards.

On a second-and-10, sophomore quarterback Keegan Stover stepped up in the pocket and delivered an 11-yard throw to Jaycen Harris.

The offensive kept punching, 3 yards here, 4 yards there and at the end, Stover pushed his way into the end zone to take a 13-10 lead over the Danes.

The 15-play opening drive took 8:17 off the clock.

"We snapped the ball a lot of more in the second half, and that was the difference,” Svehla said. “We made the decision that we’re going to go right at them. We’re going to be physical and be satisfied with 4 yards a play. That’s how you get a 15-play drive.”

On the ensuing possession, Denmark put together a drive of their own. Senior quarterback Aaron McLaughlin carried the ball and spread the ball around to seniors Teddy Davenport, Azari Brown and sophomore Lake Thoman.

West’s defense was finally given a break as the third quarter came to a close, Denmark on the West 15.

First snap of the final quarter, senior lineman Dylan Fairchild broke through and stripped McLaughlin of the ball.

Denmark’s defense forced a three-and-out, but West’s defense didn’t budge. McLaughlin made two errant throws and was tackled for a loss by sophomore Raleigh Herbert and senior Kyle Peterson.

“We had opportunities,” Denmark head coach Mike Palmieri said. “We had the ball towards the end of the game in their zone twice. We just couldn’t make some plays. They made plays and we didn’t. It’s really simple.”

The Danes had another opportunity to regain momentum and the lead, but a high snap over McLaughlin’s head was recovered by the Wolverines.

Three plays later, freshman Ryder Stewart bounced to the outside to score with 1:11 in regulation.