Football: West Forsyth drops defensive battle at Milton

West Forsyth battled throughout but couldn't quite muster enough offense to take down Milton in a low-scoring Region 6-7A matchup Friday in Fulton County.
The Wolverines were within one score until the final stanza, when the Eagles put the finishing touch on a 21-7 victory.
Riley McKee picked off a pass to derail Milton's opening drive. However, the hosts went in front later in the first quarter.
William Orris recovered a fumbled punt to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Ryder Stewart that evened the score in the final minutes of the second period.
Milton, though, had enough time to find the end zone once more in the first half to take a 14-7 lead into the break.
Following a scoreless third quarter, the Eagles tacked on another score down the stretch to put away the scrappy Wolverines.
With the result, Milton (5-3, 3-0) maintains its tie atop the region standings with Lambert. Meanwhile, West Forsyth (3-5, 0-3) remains tied for fifth in the six-team region with Forsyth Central, which will travel next week to Wolverine Stadium.