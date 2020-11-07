Football: West Forsyth hands Gainesville first region loss, 14-7

By Nathan Berg

FCN regional staff

West Forsyth kept its region winning streak alive Friday evening, taking down Gainesville 14-7 to claim its third consecutive win against Region 6-7A opponents.

Running back William Orris gained over 150 scrimmage yards on 36 touches for the Wolverines (5-3, 3-1 Region 6-7A) in the win, scoring a touchdown on a screen pass in the second quarter.

"That’s what a workhorse does," West Forsyth coach David Svehla said of the performance. "We don’t want to ask our running back to do that all the time, but that’s what we needed and that’s what our linemen wanted to do."