Football: West Forsyth tops Lambert to win third straight

Lambert seemed poised to answer back with their own touchdown drive, but after getting the ball into the red zone, running back Harrison Peyton fumbled the ball and the Wolverines recovered.



Just like their first touchdown, the Wolverines needed only three plays to find the end zone, this time Stover finding receiver Jaycen Harris for a 59-yard touchdown.

The Peyton fumble followed by the long touchdown was a huge momentum swing in the first half, and Lambert never seemed to recover. The Longhorns punted the ball right back to West, which answered with another touchdown as Stover found Delp for an 11-yard score on third-and-goal right before halftime.

The Wolverines offense had a 20-3 lead on a typically very stingy Lambert defense. West running backs Ryder Stewart and William Orris had a great first half running the ball, and Stover had three passing touchdowns.

“I was really proud of our offensive line,” West head coach Dave Svehla said. “Our offensive line coaches did a great job preparing us for this week. If I had to give a player of the game, it would be our offensive line.”

The Lambert offense never got the ball back to the red zone in the second half, but the Wolverines offense also struggled to move the ball. One play of note in the second half came late in the third quarter when Wolverine defensive back Grey Brockman blocked a punt and scooped it up for a touchdown, extending the lead to 27-3.

“We played a lot better as the game went on,” Lambert head coach Tommy Watson said. “We made some personnel changes and some adjustments and I think we were able to shut them out in the second half, besides the blocked punt.”

West still has another game to play in the regular season, but the Longhorns' regular-season has come to an end. Lambert [7-3, 3-3 Region 6-7A] is currently fourth in the region standings and is poised to make its first playoff appearance since 2016.

“We’re in the middle of a process,” said Watson. “We’re still in the process of building. West is a great program and a great team. They day is coming though, we just need to close the gap.”

Meanwhile, West [5-4, 3-2 Region 6-7A] can lock up a home playoff game next week with a win over Denmark.