Football: West Forsyth’s all-time leading tackler looks to take next step

Eli Orr won’t get a signing day.

Like many seniors, any plans of a ceremony celebrating Orr’s committment to play football at the next level were erased by the coronavirus pandemic.

No big deal. Orr is used to adjusting on the fly.

Orr, the reigning Forsyth County News Defensive Player of the Year, leaves West Forsyth as the one of the most decorated players in school history, finishing as the all-time leading tackler and the the Wolverines’ leader in single-season tackles.

In the fall, he’ll be a Tennessee Tech Golden Eagle.

“They were the first school to really recruit me and start talking to me. They invited me to their camp and they just kept in steady contact,” Orr said. “I really like the school. My uncle actually played football and baseball there. I had some family ties, and I just really liked the coaching staff and the environment there.”