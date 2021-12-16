Football: West Forsyth's Delp, Johnson sign with UGA; Freeman picks Penn, Allen lands with Navy

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

Signing day is a life-changing moment. Not only is it a major step to each player's athletic career, but also their personal life.

On Wednesday, West Forsyth introduced four football players who are taking their athletic career to the next level.

West tight end Oscar Delp and fullback Cooper Johnson each signed with the University of Georgia, cornerback Bryce Allen signed with the United States Naval Academy and offensive lineman Max Freeman signed with the University of Pennsylvania.

“Fullback doesn’t get a lot of attention from the fans. It’s not a very glorious position,” West Forsyth head coach Dave Svehla said. “The thing that sets Cooper apart is his commitment to being a part of the team. He’s willing to block every down, willing to play special teams whenever we need him to do that. He is a lot of fun to coach and makes a difference on Friday nights.”

Johnson, who signed as a preferred walk-on, originally played tight end, but then decided to do what was best for his team and play fullback. That kept him and Delp on the field at the same time.

“I enjoyed fullback the most,” Johnson said. “It’s not the most glorious position, but it’s fun. Can knock some heads around and be physical.

“Georgia has been my dream school since I was little. I couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to go to Georgia.”

Johnson caught 13 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown this year and finishes his career with four receiving touchdowns. He was also named to the All-Region 6-7A first team.

Bryce Allen is the career leader and the season leader in pass breakups for West Forsyth.

“[Bryce] is super competitive. You see that when he matches up on the other team's best receiver,” Svehla said “I always knew he was pretty fast. I’ve seen him develop physically and mentally. He’s a smart football player. He understands the concept, the scheme and he executed that very well.”

“I didn’t know what I was going to play coming into high school,” Allen said. “I played safety, then decided to move to corner try it out. [Studied] films on Jalen Ramsey [and] Xavier Rhodes. I got to a point where I was good at it, and the rest is history."

There’s nothing like the Navy. It was just a real experience. They call themselves family and you can tell that they’re real family. There’s nothing like it.”

Allen recorded 113 total tackles, two interceptions, and 51 pass deflections in his time at West. Additionally, Bryce was named to the All-Region 6-7A first team.

NFL players such as Kyle Pitts and Rob Gronkowski are who inspired Oscar Delp to play tight end.

“It’s a position where you can really do everything: You can hit people, score touchdowns and get the glory,” Delp said. “It was a perfect fit for me. I watched what they did with Brock Bowers and their other tight ends this year. It's the perfect offense and the perfect scheme for me."

Oscar Delp concluded his career at West with 1,899 total receiving yards, 117 catches and 18 total touchdowns. He also was crowned the Region 6-7A Player of the Year.

Freeman will join Penn, an Ivy League football team that has played in 1,364 football games, the most of any school in any division. Freeman was also named to the All-Region 6-7A first team.



“The thing that sets [Freeman] apart is he is super football smart," Svhela said. "His football IQ is high, and that’s an underrated quality, especially in an offensive lineman. This offseason he really developed into a really good leader”

“[Pennsylvania’s] business school is the number one business school in the world," Freeman said. "It was a four-year opportunity I could not pass up. I see players like Dylan Fairchild inspire me as a freshman and a sophomore to keep working hard.”