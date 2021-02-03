Football: West senior Haynes signs with Mars Hill

West Forsyth senior Kobe Haynes signed Wednesday to play football at Mars Hill University.
Haynes, one of the county's most productive players this season, collected a team-high 112 total tackles and 20 tackles for loss as a senior. Haynes had 11 QB hurries, six sacks, five pass breakups, two interceptions and two fumbles.
Haynes also filled in on offense late in the season, carrying the ball 56 times for 197 yards.
Haynes accounted for 158 total tackles his final two years at West, despite playing only three games as a junior.
WEST Football is extremely honored to announce Kobe Haynes signed his Letter of Intent to play college football at Mars Hill today!— WestForsythFootball (@WestForsythFB) February 3, 2021
We look forward to seeing you succeed at the next level! pic.twitter.com/lJc7ppd9tR