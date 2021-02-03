By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Football: West senior Haynes signs with Mars Hill
Kobe Haynes
West Forsyth senior Kobe Haynes signed Wednesday to play football at Mars Hill University in North Carolina. - photo by David Roberts

West Forsyth senior Kobe Haynes signed Wednesday to play football at Mars Hill University.

Haynes, one of the county's most productive players this season, collected a team-high 112 total tackles and 20 tackles for loss as a senior. Haynes had 11 QB hurries, six sacks, five pass breakups, two interceptions and two fumbles.

Haynes also filled in on offense late in the season, carrying the ball 56 times for 197 yards.

Haynes accounted for 158 total tackles his final two years at West, despite playing only three games as a junior.