Football: Wolverines looking to build depth with young talent

“That was really our focus,” Svehla said. “The first week, we threw everything at them, and they picked it up pretty well. We spend the second week working on the fundamentals. It’s going to be a challenge for us with the youth that we have, so I was pleased with how they responded.



“We’re young and still looking for guys. Two weeks isn’t very long to evaluate some of these guys.”

When it comes to competition within the Wolverines team, the offensive and defensive line positions stand out as the most fiercely contested.

“We got spots all over the place, and we made it clear to the team that the best ones and the ones that are deserving are going to play," Svehla said. "The line position is where we are going to make some dramatic improvements. That is where I hope to have the most development from our guys.”

The Wolverines boast a talented group of key returners on the field, including Hunter Green, Cole Cato, Carder Paterline and Ryder Stewart, who exhibit remarkable versatility by playing multiple positions.

For the upcoming year, West Forsyth made changes to its coaching staff by replacing three coaches. These coaches include a defensive coordinator, a defensive backs coach and a running backs coach.

“I’m excited about what our wide receiving group can do; we have some talent there," Svehla said. "Also the outside linebacker group — we’re going to be good at that spot — but it’s a team game. It’s sometimes hard to stand out in an individual position group. It’s the guys around you doing their job that’s going to be make us good.”