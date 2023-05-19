Forsyth County News Perseverance Award winner: Braylan Bull, West Forsyth

That's because for several months following the conclusion of that junior year, Bull's senior season, his prospects of playing college baseball and even his life were hanging in the balance.

"He was telling us that when he was lifting and working out in the mornings with football — when he was doing squats and so forth — it felt like his air was being cut off," Carissa Bull recalled her son saying to her last spring. "Of course, we're like, 'What? Surely, you're doing something wrong. Something is not right.'"

It turned out something hadn't been right for the past few months.

While going through baseball season, a mass had slowly been growing and wrapping itself around Braylan Bull's trachea. An extremely healthy dual-sport athlete, Bull's initial breathing issues had been chalked up to allergies or asthma. But an Albuterol prescription didn't help matters.

Finally, Bull pulling out of West Forsyth's spring scrimmage due to trouble breathing during pregame warmups prompted a chest X-ray and the discovery of the inoperable 4x6-inch mass. While an oncologist at Scottish Rite was nearly certain it was cancerous, they couldn't be sure without a biopsy.

“They were still trying to figure out how to do the diagnosis,” Braylan Bull's father, Brian, said of the situation. “They couldn’t remove it. They couldn’t go in around his trachea. It was just too dangerous. It took them days to figure out how they were going to do this.

“That week was the worst. He had said he was 99% sure it was cancer, but there was still that 1% it was not cancer. But it also could have been something that wasn’t curable. The emotions of I could be walking out of here in a couple of days with nothing wrong or I could be looking at how many days do we have left.”

Eventually, the medical team decided to perform a biopsy on an enlarged lymph node. Due to the threat of suffocation from the mass cutting off his breathing ability, Braylan Bull had to undergo the procedure with no sedation.

The day after his May 27 diagnosis of Stage 4 Hodgkin Lymphoma, Bull began a rigorous five rounds of chemotherapy. Each round lasted 21 days.

“The first thing the doctors told us is that this is curable,” Carissa Bull said. “We knew that we could get through it. We just had to get through it. That was the main thing.”



At that point, the Bull family made a choice to approach the situation as if they were preparing for a game — sizing up the opponent, creating a strategy to neutralize its threat and seeing the plan through.

“That was when the switch flipped, and we kind of went into athlete mode,” Brian Bull said. “We know what it is. We know what we have to do. We have a plan. We just have to work the plan and we’ll get through this.”

While Brian Bull acknowledged the grueling nature of the chemotherapy and subsequent radiation, Braylan Bull's doctors noted his ability to handle the treatment better than most patients. They credited it partly due to his physical strength built as a catcher and wide receiver, in addition to his determined mindset to beat the foe in front of him.

“Even the doctors said, you have dealt with this so much better than someone who just lays around and sulks about it,” Carissa Bull said, regarding her son's approach to the cancer diagnosis. “I think that was our attitude at the beginning. We aren’t going to feel sorry for ourselves; we aren’t going to feel sorry for you Braylan. We’re going to work through this and get through it.”



Despite the physically draining treatment, Braylan Bull continued to hit baseballs on a consistent basis and even attended football practices, going through all non-contact drills.

“I think that was huge, having the teammates be there for him after chemo, and having him be able to go to practices and be on the sidelines,” Carissa Bull said. “… I think just being around his friends and teammates during that was just really, really huge.”

Now, Braylan Bull never received clearance to play football this past fall, but he remained with the program. He even coached a fifth-grade football team with a few teammates.

“The coaches treated him just like another player,” Brian Bull said. “His teammates didn’t see him any different than the Braylan before cancer. I think that helped also that he wasn’t looked at differently. …

“The familiarity and normalcy of that I think helped carry him through that, as well as us and everybody else around him.”

West Forsyth's Braylan Bull, center, poses with his parents, Carissa and Brian, on Sept. 12, his final day of chemotherapy. (Submitted photo) On Oct. 13, Braylan Bull underwent his last day of radiation at the Emory Proton Therapy Center in Atlanta. Upon completing the 14-day treatment program, Bull was greeted by two busloads of his friends, teammates and coaches.

“My parents told me there would be some people,” Braylan Bull said of the rooftop reception, "but I didn’t know it would be hundreds of people who went down."



That day marked a major milestone in Bull's recovery.

With the completion of his treatment plan, the 17-year-old was officially in remission. According to Bull's doctors, localized Hodgkin Lymphoma holds a 90-plus% cure rate after two years. A six-month follow-up scan performed over spring break came back clean, but Bull still isn't completely out of the woods.

“I know on the outside people think that this is all over for us,” Carissa Bull said. “It’s really not. It’s never really going to be over, but if we can make that two-year mark, that is huge.”



Following the end-of-treatment milestone, Braylan Bull still didn't know what his future held. He had been in contact with several college baseball coaches throughout his ordeal, but none of his Atlanta-based doctors would clear him for a return to the diamond due to the blood thinner he was required to take indefinitely.

After receiving a referral to a sports thrombosis specialist at UNC-Chapel Hill, the Bull family spent Dec. 22 in North Carolina, hoping to receive medical clearance for Braylan to play for the Wolverines.

"There's no reason that this should cut his baseball career short is what they said," Brian Bull recalled, paraphrasing the doctor's comments. "He's asymptomatic. As long as we regulate his medication and do what they call dosing, which means taking them at the right time so that the when the medicine is essentially wearing off is when he's in competition. ...

"That was what we were waiting to hear. It was Christmas come early."



For Braylan Bull, the news was “just a huge sigh of relief.”



Bull wound up playing his entire senior season with no issues, earning a first-team all-Region 6-7A nod. Two days after West Forsyth's season came to an end, Bull officially started his next chapter, signing a national letter of intent to play baseball at Fayetteville Technical Community College in North Carolina.

“I’m just very thankful for everybody who has supported me,” Braylan Bull said, echoing his sentiments from the signing ceremony held inside the Wolverines' main gymnasium.



Brian and Carissa Bull were both collegiate athletes at Newberry College in South Carolina, and they are thrilled to see their son get a chance to follow that same path.

“I could not be more excited for him to go off and play ball,” Brian Bull said. “Both of us have played college ball, so we know what it’s like. I know what kind of kid, player and hard worker that Braylan is. I know that he is ready for this. He is ready for the college ball experience.”

Braylan Bull received recognition as the inaugural recipient of the Forsyth County News Perseverance Award at the annual Athlete of the Year banquet May 18 at Beaver Toyota. He essentially secured the honor as soon as he took the field in West Forsyth's season opener against Cherokee Bluff Feb. 13 at home.

Hearing Braylan's name announced over the loudspeakers that first game proved to be a big moment for his parents.

“It was really emotional for both of us,” Carissa Bull said, fighting back tears.



It was a particularly surreal situation for Brian Bull, who served as the announcer for the Wolverines' home games. When reading the starting lineup, he got into the zone and read off his son's name without issue before his brain began to realize the significance of the moment, he recalled while also getting emotional.

But then in the bottom of the first inning, Braylan Bull stepped into the batter's box as Kevin Gates' lyrics rang out — "And I don't get tired, I don't get, I don't get tired."

Seconds later, Bull pulled into second base with a double to begin his season that was in doubt less than two months prior.

“It was kind of a revelation like, ‘OK, we’re back to normal,’” Brian Bull said. “He’s playing catcher; he’s batting third; and he just smoked a ball off the wall.

"Things are back to normal. Let’s go, let's do this.”



Even though everybody around him understood what it took for Braylan Bull to return to play, to him, things hadn't changed at all. When traversing the long road to recovery, he never wanted any extra attention or special treatment. Bull just wanted things to go back to the way they were.

In that instant, normalcy had been restored.

“It was nothing different,” he said of returning to the game he loved. “Just back playing baseball again.”

