GIRLS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lilly Lancaster, West Forsyth

Lilly Lancaster started training and perfecting her craft with previous Forsyth County News Girls Tennis Player of the Year Brooke Despriet. Heading into her sophomore season, Lancaster put her training to the test.

She navigated Region 6-7A with an undefeated record at No. 1 singles and went 14-1 overall to lead West Forsyth to become region champions and earn a trip to the Class 7A Elite Eight. In addition to exhibiting exceptional talent on the court, she also succeeded Despriet, a former Lambert standout, to win the county's player of the year honor in 2022.

“It was really exciting,” Lancaster said. "I felt super proud and accomplished in myself. It was a good achievement."

This season helped Lancaster improve her ability to dominate her matches on a consistent basis.



“Honestly no, cause I know there’s a lot of great lines one competitions out there” Lancaster said, regarding going undefeated. “I was expecting most of my matches and expected to lose some, but I was proud of myself for going undefeated. I had no idea that was going to happen.

“My season went really well. I went undefeated except in the last match against Walton. Other than that, It’s been great. Our team had a really good season. We really went really far until we lost to Walton, and they’re a great team as well."

In spite of the Wolverines' loss to Walton not going as planned, it was a highlight of her season.

“The Walton match was kind of a bittersweet moment with the seniors, but it was also a really great competitive match," Lancaster said. "I felt we were evenly matched with them even though we lost. I still feel like it was a really good match, and the atmosphere was great. A bunch of people came out and watched."

As far as Lancaster's goals next season, she aims to go undefeated again and for the team to get their hands on a state championship title.