Golf: Coleman wins low medalist; West finishes 2nd at Wolverine Invitational

Jimmy Coleman won low medalist Monday at the 2021 Wolverine Invitational at Polo Golf & Country Club, helping West Forsyth to a second-place finish with a score of 5-under 67.

“I felt really good,” Coleman said. “I knew I would need to hit my distance well with some slow greens. I played well.”

Jimmy Coleman watches his putt at the Wovlerine Invitational on Monday, March 29. Coleman finished with 67 strokes, the lowest individual total of the tournament. - photo by Jacob Smith Coleman, a junior at West Forsyth, led all 72 golfers from 12 different schools playing in the afternoon tournament. All six Forsyth County high schools were represented.

West finished in second place with 302 strokes, 10 strokes behind Milton. Ryan Coleman carded a 4-over 76, while Coleman Tuck added a 6-over 78, Ryan Grizzard and Matt Frye each had a 9-over 81, and Chris Staiti rounded out the Wolverines with a 15-over 87.

“We lucked out on the weather,” West head coach James Hallewell said. “Everything went smooth and our boys played well as a team.”



Forsyth Central finished with a 23-over 311 and tied with North Atlanta for third place. Central's top performance came from sophomore Jack Darke, whose 1-over 73 led the Bulldogs.

Lambert assistant coach Marc Beach said that a few of Lambert’s players were at a separate tournament at Atlanta Athletic Club, but his team still tied for fifth place with Johns Creek. Both schools had a 25-over 313. The other half of Lambert's team finished tied for fifth (8-over 224) at the Atlanta Athletic Club Invitational, with senior Myles Jones leading the Longhorns and finishing third individually.

South Forsyth finished in seventh place with 315 strokes, North Forsyth finished in 10th place with 324 strokes and Denmark finished in 12th place with 362 strokes.

North’s Bradley Boone finished in third place individually with a 2-under 70. Coleman and Boone were the only two Forsyth County golfers to finish under par.

After next week’s spring break, one more county-wide tournament will happen at Laurel Springs hosted by Lambert on April 12. The area tournament will happen a week after that at Crystal Falls. Hallewell said it feels good to get the assurance of being the top team in the county at the Wolverine Invitational.

“We’re a pretty stacked area, so you’ve got to be on that day,” Hallewell said. “We feel good, though. We’re trending in the right direction.”