Golf: West alum Connor Pollman wins DII national title with Lee University

Connor Pollman believes the strongest part of his golf game is his mental fortitude.

The ability to remain focused and continue chipping away, even when the round isn't necessarily going the way he expected.

He needed that mental toughness at the Division II men's golf national championship on May 20, and he showed why it's one of his strongest attributes.

Pollman, who graduated from West Forsyth in 2017, helped Lee University [Tenn.] to the final round of the national tournament after leading the Flames to match-play wins against Barry University [Fla.] and Georgia Southwestern State University.

There, Pullman was matched against Oklahoma Christian University's Mateo Pulcini, who was named a first-team All-American just two days prior. Because of the match-play structure of the tournament, Pullman would have to card a lower 18-hole score than Pulcini for his team to win a point, with the first team to three points winning the national championship.

Pollman birdied his first hole of the day, but Pulcini followed that with a birdie of his own on hole No. 2. Pollman's next victims were a 577-yard par 5 and a short par 3 — both birdies.

Pollman couldn't have asked for a better start to the round. The only thing is, Pulcini seemed to mirror Pollman at every turn, birdying three of the first four holes too.

"We both got off good starts in the final round," Pollman said. "We were both 3-under through four and I was sitting there on five going like, 'Boy, this is going to be a match today. I can already tell.'"

Pulcini began his advance halfway through the front nine and made the turn three strokes below Pollman, an advantage that lasted through hole No. 13.

But Pollman was solid on the back nine as Pulcini began to unravel, bogeying 14 and 16.

And by the time the two golfers left the green on hole No. 17, Pollman had turned a one-shot deficit into a one-shot lead heading to the final tee box.

"The mental toughness that it takes to stay in there and believe that you can pull it out, that's one thing that I think our team did really well," Pollman said. "Honestly, that's what I'd say is probably my biggest strength, is mental toughness. Just being mentally strong enough to believe that if I kept playing good golf that it would fall my way. Sometimes that's a hard thing to convince yourself of."

Both golfers ended up in the sand on 18, and their bunker shots left Pollman 10 feet from the pin and Pulcini 40 feet from the pin.

Pollman could comfortably two-putt to victory unless Pulcini sank his 40-footer.

Of course, that's precisely what Pulcini did.

That put the pressure back on Pollman to save par and avoid a playoff.

"Really, before he putted it, I was still even nervous about two-putting it," Pollman said with a laugh. "Just the amount of nerves you feel trying to win a point for your team on a Friday in the national championship match is pretty nerve-wracking. When he made it, I was just like, 'Holy cow. Now I've got to make mine.'

"I mean, I was standing over that putt and my heart was in my throat just beating, beating, beating. Then when I made it, just a lot of emotion coming out."

Pollman retrieved his ball from the hole, shook Pulcini's hand, then barreled into assistant coach Evan Spence, and the celebration was on.