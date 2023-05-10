Lacrosse: Emma Anderson, West Forsyth defense smother North Paulding in semifinals

“She’s had such a good year, and she’s a senior leader for us,” West Forsyth head coach Chris Kiefer said of Anderson. “She’s an absolute captain in every aspect of the word.”



Anderson, a senior goalie, and the rest of the Wolverines defense shut out the Wolfpack in the second half after taking a narrow 7-4 lead into the break.

“We brought coach (Eryn) Brown in as our defensive coordinator, she played at Young Harris and has absolutely turned our defense around,” Kiefer said. “You can look at the stats. Every team we play doesn’t score a lot of goals.

“She does a fantastic job of implementing her defenses, and the kids know them. We pressure, pressure, pressure.”

After West Forsyth scored the game’s first two goals through Avery Grace Jones and Noelle Kirley, North Paulding answered back to tie the score.

With the momentum, the Wolfpack went searching for the go-ahead goal. However, Anderson never let it come.

The Gardner-Webb signee recorded six saves with the score tied at 2-all, including four in quick succession on 8-meter free position opportunities.

Molly Stout eventually broke the tie, and the Wolverines never allowed the Wolfpack to tie the score again.

Bryn Birkholz, Tess Krogman, Ansley Athey and Cate Cummings each scored once for a 7-2 lead.

North Paulding, though, scored twice in the final minute from free positions to narrow the gap entering halftime.

Not only did the Wolfpack fail to close the deficit in the second half but also Anderson kept them completely off the board.

Overall, only one North Paulding goal came from open play.

“I think just making sure the defense is constantly checking in,” Brown said of the successful defensive strategy. “We struggled all week with cutters, and that’s one one of the biggest things we struggle with. The defense did a really good job at communicating and helping each other.”



Cummings and Birkholz each landed their second goals to begin the final half.

With West Forsyth dominating face-offs and subsequently possession, Anderson needed to only make three saves after halftime.

Meanwhile, a methodical offensive approach still allowed the Wolverines to create separation.

“Anytime you’re able to control possession and control the circle, you’re going to win the game,” Kiefer said. “That’s one of the things we do really well is fight for balls. …

“The girls show grit; they show absolute resilience. Two weeks in a row, we had to travel two hours. I’m so proud of these girls.”

Lauren Miller and Kirley scored to push the advantage to 11-4.

Cummings scored her team-leading third goal off Hannah Savage’s third assist. Savage scored herself to round out the win.

With the result, West Forsyth (16-5) will meet Milton (19-2) in the state finals May 12 at Denmark. It marks the second time in three years the two teams will meet in the championship game, with the Eagles claiming the 2021 title by a 13-8 final score.

“I think a lot of that has to do with the youth program we’ve built over the years,” Kiefer said of his program's recent run of success. “You’re seeing now what hard work looks like, because now, we’re starting to compete with the better teams, have a great schedule and go to state championships.

“It’s all coming to fruition.”