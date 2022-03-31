Lacrosse: Second-half barrage leads West Forsyth past Lambert, 16-6

By Derrick Richemond

drichemond@forsythnews.com

It was an exciting night for West Forsyth's girls lacrosse team Wednesday as the Wolverines went on a scoring rampage to defeat Lambert 16-6.

Within seconds of the match, Wolverines struck first when Jenna Burrow raced down the middle and scored. The Longhorns immediately huddled up to refocus.

“We usually get after teams, in the beginning, then we fall off a little bit because of our depth,” Wolverines head coach Chris Kiefer said. “ We don’t have enough midfielders to run the field, so we have to keep the midfielders on. We run into that problem sometimes, but the girls showed determination and heart.”

With a cluster of players near West’s net, CC Phillips scooped up the ground ball and hit it into the net to even the score.

The Wolverines went on a run and scored three consecutive times to take control. Noelle Kirley scanned the field before finding Mikaela Barbieri in traffic, who slung the ball into the net. Barbieri returned the favor by assisting Cate Cummings to score, then Burrow later was fouled an converted the free-position play to make it 4-1.

Seeing the game could not be allowed to slip away that easily, Longhorn Ellie Kotanian wrapped around the back of the net and sneaked the ball in for the score.

With under a minute to go in the first half, both teams traded goals. Burrow found the net for her third goal off Kirley’s assist, then one second before the buzzer went off, Kotanian fired a rocket into the back of the net to cut the deficit to 5-3 at the half.

The Longhorns carried that momentum in the second half and got their revenge on the Wolverines' early goal, as Kotanian scored her third goal from a pass from Delaney Hill just 32 seconds into the second half.

Moments later, the Longhorns scored again when Phillips got the ball into the net for her second goal. Phillips then dished the ball to Hadley Bates to take the first lead of the game and keep the ball away from West's offense.

Kiefer said he brought the team in to keep their composure.

“As a coach, you can’t control what goes on the field, right?" Kiefer said. "So, we brought them and said, 'Listen, you have to figure it out as players right now. We've given you all the tools, and you have to go out there and do it.'"

As Cummings assisted Kirley, she put the ball into the net to unlock the barrage of goals for the Wolverines. On the ensuing possession, Barbieri found Molly Stout to retake the lead 7-6.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines' defense woke up, which led to their offense going on a scoring spree to net 11 straight goals. Ten of those scores were assisted.

Burrow led the Wolverines with five goals and two assists. Cummings finished with two goals and led in assists with five. Stout, Kirley and Hannah Savage had a pair of goals. Barbieri and Ansley Athey each had a goal.

“Our offense just took off," Kiefer said. "The ball movement was much better, we caught and threw better. If we did that in the first half, we'd run them out of the building.”

West has now won five straight games late in the season.

“The growth and the development of the team right now is [great],” Kiefer said, referring to West's five-game winning streak. “We brought in a new offensive coordinator this year. It takes time to learn the offenses and sets she wants to run and I think right now they’re getting to a rhythm."

“A lot of the times we’ll start out the first half a little rough and play a little selfish. Throughout the second half, we always come together as a team to be composed, and patient,” Kirley said. “We’re doing a great job getting everyone involved in our offense, all seven players are getting involved to make the offense flow better.”

West [8-6, 3-2 Area 6, Class 7A-6A] will face Bishop Moore [Fla.] on Friday and Hagerty [Fla.] on Saturday before returning to area play April 12 against Forsyth Central.

Lambert [7-8, 3-2 Area 6, Class 7A-6A] entered Wednesday's match on a seven-game winning streak and will look to start another April 14 against Forsyth Central.