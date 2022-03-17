Lacrosse: West Forsyth girls go toe-to-toe with top-ranked Creekview in loss

By Colin Hubbard

For the Forsyth County News

West Forsyth head girls lacrosse coach Chris Kiefer could hardly complain after Wednesday night’s game against undefeated Creekside.

In rainy conditions, Kiefer watched his young-but-tough group of girls go toe-to-toe with the state’s No. 1-ranked team and hold leads on several different occasions before ultimately losing a close result to the Grizzlies 14-11.

Overwhelmed at times by a stout Creekside attack, Kiefer said after the game that he was very happy with the way his team performed against such a quality opponent.

“I’m very proud of those girls,” Kiefer said. “What a game. You can’t do anything but respect Creekview. They have a very good team. They remind me a lot of us last year. They have a lot of seniors and they’re fast in the circle. They’re tough on the attack. They move the ball well. I think us going into black in the second half made a difference. Obviously, they didn’t score as much. But in the first half, we couldn’t stop them.”

The first half couldn't have started any better for the Wolverines. West junior Noelle Kirley opened the scoring with a goal 1:29 into the game and Molly Stout made it 2-0 in favor of the home team 28 seconds later.

The great offensive attack of Creekview cut West's lead in half four minutes later and tied the game at 2-2 with 16:41 left in the half.

Looking to regain control of the game and the lead, West did just that when Mikaela Barbieri broke the tie with a goal. With 13:58 left in the half, Barbieri scored again, this time off a great assist from Kirley to push their lead back out to two goals, 4-2.

Once again, however, Creekview erased the two-goal lead for West and tied the game up at 4-4 on two quick attacks.

Kirley gave West the lead back, 5-4 with 11:51 left after using her speed to race past the Creekview defense. But from that point on, it was all Creekview.

Creekview responded with six goals in the remaining 8:59 and there was little the West defense could do about it.

“I think we turned it over too much,” Kiefer said. “Sometimes we would get the ball down there and then turn it over. Then we have to run 100 yards back, right? You can’t continue to do that for a whole game. I think sometimes we get tired.

Trailing by four and in desperate need of a goal before the end of the first half, West ended Creekview's dominant stretch with a goal from Barbieri with 59 seconds remaining.

The goal trimmed Creekview's lead to 10-7 heading into halftime.

With a steady rain pouring for most of the second half, goals were hard to come by for both teams. Creekview opened the second-half scoring with a goal to increase its lead to four, 11-7.

West continued to show fight, however, and responded with two huge goals in a span of 18 seconds to cut Creekview's lead in half. Barbieri scored the eighth goal of the night for the Wolverines and Stout scored the ninth to pull the score to within two, 11-9 with 16:39 remaining.

The Wolverines had chances to cut into Creekview's lead further but failed to capitalize. With Creekview continuing to hold onto a two-goal lead, they added two more and jumped back out to a commanding four-goal lead, 13-9 with eight minutes left in regulation.

Creekview scored again with 6:16 left to grab its largest lead of the night, 14-9 and despite two more late goals from West, one more apiece from Barbieri and Kirley, the Grizzlies were able to hang on and win by three to remain perfect in Area 6 play.

With the loss, West falls to 2-2 in area play, but Kiefer still likes his team’s chances moving forward.

“We need to keep building and figuring out the best lineups and figuring out the best way to get girls runs,” Kiefer said. “It’s a work-in-progress for us right now. We lost a lot of girls. Two All-Americans, four all-state. If you don’t replace them with the same kids, it’s tough. But I think we came a long way. That’s a very good team over there and for us to play them as close as we did, that’s pretty impressive.”