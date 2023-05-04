Lacrosse: West Forsyth girls reach semifinals with road win over Hillgrove

Noelle Kirley's monster performance sent the West Forsyth girls lacrosse team into the Class 7A state Final Four with an 11-8 triumph Wednesday at Hillgrove.
Facing the Area 3-7A champion Hawks, the second-seeded Wolverines received a five-goal, four-assist masterclass from Kirley to win the Elite Eight clash.
In addition to Kirley's big night, Bryn Birkholz produced a hat trick for West Forsyth.
Molly Stout scored twice, and Cate Cummings rounded out the scoring. Avery Grace Jones added an assist for the Wolverines.
Next up for West Forsyth (15-5) will be a semifinal trip to North Paulding, winners of Area 2-7A.