Lacrosse: West girls continue dominant playoff run against Cherokee

West Forsyth's girls lacrosse team won in dominant fashion Monday, capturing a 22-1 victory over Cherokee and advancing to the Class 6A-7A Elite Eight.

West continued its hot streak from the start of the playoffs, when the Wolverines beat Brookwood 21-1.

“I think we just topped it,” West head coach Chris Kiefer. “We always talk at the beginning of the season about peaking. When are we going to peak? Right now, we have peaked at the right time.”

Nine different players scored for West in Monday’s game. Cami Merkel led the way with a game-high five goals. Mikaela Barbieri scored four of her own, and Jenna Burrow and Madison Houlberg both scored three. `