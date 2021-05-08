Lacrosse: West girls roll into Final Four with 9-6 win over Roswell

West Forsyth's girls lacrosse team faced its biggest test of the postseason to date Friday night against Roswell.

The Wolverines aced it.

West handed the Hornets just their fourth loss of the entire season Friday, winning 9-6 to reach the Class 6A-7A Final Four.

West took control early in the match, outpacing Roswell in the first half and carrying a 6-2 lead into halftime. The Wolverines never lost the lead and will host Chattahoochee next week in the Class 6A-7A semifinals.

Chattahoochee, which beat Mill Creek 10-9 Friday, is one of just two teams to beat West this season, winning 13-12 on March 2. The loss spawned a 16-game winning streak that West will carry into next week's rematch with the Cougars.