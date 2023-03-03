Lacrosse: Will Zylstra's 7 goals help West Forsyth destroy Mill Creek

The West Forsyth Wolverines boys lacrosse team has the most dangerous offense in the county. The Wolverines know how to put the ball in the back of the net, as they came into a home matchup against Mill Creek on Thursday averaging 14.8 goals per contest.

West Forsyth bested that number during a resounding 17-6 victory in a matchup of teams that entered the night without an Area 4-7A loss.

“We are a high-energy team, offensive and defensive end,” Wolverines head coach John Laden.

The two teams did not hold back when it came to trying to score early in the game. Initially, Mill Creek was the one who drew first blood, but West Forsyth's Greyson Brockman came to the rescue by scoring back-to-back goals to take the lead for the Wolverines.

Thereafter, both offenses began to slow down and the defenses began to play more aggressively. That was especially true for the Wolverines, whose goalie Jake Sander made great saves to limit the Hawks to the one goal.

Henry Delp showed his defensive skills by recording a steal. In a matter of seconds, James Davidson located Braden Halloran, and the basketball standout scored a goal.

At that point, the Wolverines (7-0, 3-0) started to score goals at an alarming rate.

In the late stages of the first quarter, Halloran snuck by the defense and found enough room to swing the ball into the net for a score. Just 30 seconds later, Halloran found himself with another chance at scoring, giving him a hat trick.

Mill Creek tried their best to slow down the Wolverines by draining the final two minutes to get the final attempt of the period, but again, the Wolverines did a great job clogging the space around the goal, making it tough for the Hawks to get a good shot selection.

After a face-off victory, Will Zylstra used a spin move to rocket a shot into the net for his first goal to put West Forsyth up 6-1 at the half.

The Wolverines continued their offensive explosion in the second half. It only took Brockman 39 seconds to launch the ball from his right side for a goal.

With 9:11 on the clock, Zylstra lasered another shot into the back of the net.

Despite a massive deficit, the Hawks (2-3, 2-1)fought back to bring the score to within 11-5.

In response, Delp used his quickness and his athleticism to draw separation from his defender. He swung his stick, and the Hawks goalie was too slow to keep up with the ball as it rolled into the net for Delp's lone score.

Davidson located Halloran again for an assist to push the lead to 15-5.

Since it was a 10-point cushion over Mill Creek, the referee issued a running clock in the final period. That didn’t stop the Wolverines from keeping their foot on the gas pedal. Halloran and Brockman still managed to put the ball into the net to finish out the double-digit win.

“We enjoy each other’s company,” Laden said on the win streak to start the season.

Zylstra was the Wolverine who put on the best show, outscoring the Hawks by himself with seven goals. Brockman finished second in goals scored with five, while Halloran contributed four.

Davidson was the assist leader of the night with four. Sander put together a great performance with 15 saves.

“We played with no hesitation tonight, were super aggressive and gave us a solid performance,” Laden said when asked about the Wolverines defense.

The high-scoring Wolverines will head March 4 to Johns Creek for a non-area matchup.