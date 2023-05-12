Lacrosse: Wolverines seek revenge against Eagles in Class 7A title game

West Forsyth head coach Chris Kiefer refers to this game as “Rocky III.”



“He lost the first time and Apollo said to him while he’s down, ‘There is no tomorrow,'" ​​Kiefer said, referring to the 1982 film. "I think that what we’ve been pressing on our girls is that this is our game. You only have to do it once.”

The teams also met in the 2021 championship game, with Milton winning by a 13-8 final score. This time around, the Wolverines and Eagles will meet at 6 p.m. May 18 at Denmark — site of the previous finals meeting.

“We’re ready,” Kiefer said about facing Milton. “We don’t have to be better every day, just better on Friday.”

The Wolverines were not faced with a challenging journey to reach state nor did a bye week have any impact on their performance in the postseason.

They tied their season high in goals by blowing past Parkview 21-2 in the Sweet 16. Hillgrove gave the Wolverines a bit of a challenge in the quarterfinals, but they still captured an 11-8 win to complete a season sweep. In the Final Four against North Paulding, goalie Emma Anderson got the best of the Wolfpack by shutting them down in the second half.

Kiefer planned for more of his athletes to get involved in the offense during this playoff run and a trip to North Carolina helped prepare the Wolverines for just that.

“We did a lot more things differently there,” Kiefer said. "With our offense, we ran differently by running plays and going through different sets. Our offense really became itself as far as possessing the ball and understanding each possession. Noelle Kirley being a leader out there really helped us."

The Wolverines do not only have stars that can put goals into the back of the net but also have a star defending the opposition from scoring in Anderson.

“She’s one of the most impressive players I’ve been around and no one works harder than her," Kiefer said in regards to Anderson. "One of the biggest things I noticed coaching her for the last four years is her heart. She’s very coachable.”

Getting off to a hot start for the Wolverines begins with winning the draw, according to Kiefer.

“You can expect 100% from the Wolverines in the state finals," he said. "There should be no regrets and everything we should leave on the field when we’re done."