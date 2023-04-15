Lacrosse: Wolverines take down Longhorns to secure 1st-round bye

The West Forsyth girls lacrosse team has had some trouble closing out games this season, but against Area 4-7A opponent Lambert, it was a different story.
From start to finish, the Wolverines jumped out to a 7-3 advantage at halftime to take down the Longhorns, 9-7, Friday on the road.
Despite the big lead, the Wolverines didn’t take their foot off the gas pedal in the second half — especially Ansley Athey, who scored back-to-back goals.
In the late stages of the game, Lambert’s Abby Grace Flynt and Kennedy Dean scored, with C.C. Phillips adding a pair of goals to keep the Longhorns in striking distance, slimming the lead to 9-7.
The Wolverines immediately called a timeout to discuss how to stop the Longhorns’ run.
West Forsyth's best option was to play keep away and burn the final two minutes, which they did to spoil Lambert’s late comeback.
With the win, the Wolverines secured a top-two finish in the area.
Barring a pair of upset losses by Milton, West Forsyth (11-5, 8-1) will finish second in the area, but that is still good enough to wrap up a bye in the first round of the Class 7A state tournament.
Despite the setback, which kept Lambert from controlling its own destiny in pursuit of a bye, the Longhorns (10-6, 5-3) still have the inside track at the area's No. 3 seed. A win for Lambert in its area finale April 18 at South Forsyth would lock it up.