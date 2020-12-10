PLAYOFF PRIMER: West to face Grayson for first time since 2011

West Forsyth at Grayson

When, where: 7:30 p.m. at Grayson Community Stadium in Grayson.

Records, rankings: West Forsyth is 9-3 and unranked in Class 7A; Grayson is 11-0 and No. 1 in Class 7A.

Series history: Grayson leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Grayson won 33-7 in 2011.

What to know: The last Forsyth County team standing, West Forsyth will face its biggest test of the season Friday when the Wolverines face Grayson in the Elite Eight.

West managed just 103 yards of total offense last week against North Gwinnett, but the Wolverines played lights-out defense and had a 97-yard kickoff return by Dalton Tjong to spark a 17-16 win against the Bulldogs. Senior safety Drew Southern made plays on both sides of the ball, catching a 9-yard TD pass after an interception on defense. In all, Southern had 13 tackles, including 11 solo stops. Tjong finished with a team-high 14 tackles, while Hudson Posey [12 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack] and Kobe Haynes [11 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks] also had double-digit tackles. Posey has 10 tackles for loss in the past three games and Haynes has at least one stop behind the line in nine straight games.

Grayson is ranked No. 5 nationally in the latest USA Today Sports Super 25 poll and is outscoring opponents 437-98 this season. Earlier this season, QB Jake Garcia made Grayson his fifth high school in four years — Long Beach Poly (Ca.), Narbonne (Ca.), La Habra (Ca.), Valdosta — and is 38 of 65 for 775 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions through five games. Garcia is a four-star QB who recently decommitted from Southern California. RB Phil Mafah, a Clemson commit, leads Grayson with 1,130 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns but hasn't played since tweaking his ankle during a 43-0 first-round win again Tift County. The Rams have also been without Florida commit Daejon Reynolds at wide receiver this season, though speedy wide receiver Jaden Smith leads Grayson with 33 catches for 774 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

West has faced Grayson only one other time, a 33-7 loss in 2011 when the Rams' roster boasted former top-prospect Robert Nkemdiche and current New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman. Grayson is loaded with talent again, but West proved last week against North Gwinnett that they can compete with — and beat — the top teams in Class 7A.