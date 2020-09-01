PREVIEW: West energized by new coach Svehla, top prospect Fairchild

The schedule was set when Svehla was still at Etowah High School, but he said that his players aren’t afraid of the challenge. He hopes by playing talented squads for four straight weeks, it will better prepare his team for region play.



“We’re in the boat where we’re playing four really good teams,” Svehla said. “What it tells me is that regardless of how we come out of that, I will feel like our players have had their feet in the fire, so when we play teams in region that are really good, it won’t be the first time playing a good football team.”

To help navigate the demanding schedule, Svehla is relying on a strong foundation from West on both sides of the ball. In addition to teaching the playbook and working with his guys to prepare for the 2020 season, the head coach has had to return to basics by learning his players’ names and stories.

“It’s been a challenge because we didn’t know on March 12th that would be the last time we’d see our kids for two, three months,” Svehla said. “The whole spring and first part of summer was spent with coaches meeting with guys online and trying to teach a playbook.”

On offense, quarterback Drew Southern is set to return after his 2019 season. Though the senior captain threw for 979 yards and six touchdowns, he also threw eight interceptions in the Wolverines 5-5 campaign.

The rock on Svehla’s offense is senior running back Daba Fofana, who committed to the Naval Academy in July.

“Daba is a great leader through his work ethic, his commitment to wanting to be great,” Svehla said. “He’s not afraid to lead players to make tough calls and call them out.”

Fofana led the Wolverines in rushing last season, averaging 53.5 yards per game and reaching the end zone four times. He also led Forsyth County in punting, averaging 36.5 yards per punt with eight of them landing inside the 20-yard line.

West Forsyth senior Kobe Haynes tallied 46 tackles last year despite missing most of the season with a knee injury. - photo by David Roberts West will have to replace All-County receiver Casey Cowart, who led the team in yards with 711 yards and eight touchdowns. Svehla will look to junior Oscar Delp who had 246 yards on just 15 receptions in 2019.

Paving the way on the offensive line is four-star offensive guard Dylan Fairchild, who committed to Georgia in May.

Svehla’s defense is going to be relying on the play of two senior defensive backs in Kobe Haynes and Dalton Tjong.