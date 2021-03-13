Soccer: DellaPeruta’s 4 goals keep top-ranked West undefeated

How do you ‘haul’ in soccer?

Even casual soccer fans might not know what a haul is because it is such a rare occurrence.

West Forsyth striker Tori DellaPeruta will know that a haul is when someone scores four goals in a soccer game after she did that in Friday’s 6-0 victory over Denmark.

“Going into the season, I thought we had a chance to be a really good team,” West Forsyth head coach Jason Galt said after Friday’s game. “With the addition of Tori, it’s turned us into what could possibly be a great team. We’re not there yet, but I think we can be great.”

DellaPeruta scored all four of her goals within 10 minutes of play. She scored her first goal off of a penalty kick with 9:22 left in the first half and then scored another penalty kick just two minutes later.

She got a breakaway pass to score bottom right with 55.7 seconds left, then immediately won possession to start the second half and scored in just 30 seconds for her fourth goal.

Though West was controlling time of possession for most of the first half, they were unable to get the ball into the net. Galt said he thought Denmark was sticking together with them really well, but knew his team would eventually wear them out.

“We don’t just have good soccer players, we have athletes,” Galt said. “They’re fast, they can run and we will wear teams down.”

With 18:33 left in the first half, Courtney Jebavy delivered a corner kick right into the chaos of teammates. After the ball bounced around a few times, Bennett Beisbier took control and scored the game’s first goal.

Galt brought many of his substitute players in with 30 minutes left in the game and a 5-0 lead but that did not mean the scoring was going to stop for the Wolverines.

With 21 minutes left in the game, Emma Armstrong sank a goal from a little over 25 yards out from the goal for West’s sixth and final score of the game.

“Our girls are like sharks smelling blood around the goal,” Galt said. “Once they get a taste of that blood, they’re gonna keep putting the ball in the back of the net.”

West entered the week at No. 1 in the most recent Class 7A coaches' poll.

Galt said despite the historic ‘defense-wins-championships’ mentality, he has not had to worry about defense too much because of his six senior defenders that he puts his trust in.

“Honestly for us this year, we’ve been pushing that attack a lot more,” Galt said. “Since we are so athletic, we can get back on defense. If we can win a game 6-2, we’ll take it.”

West played their closest game of the season Tuesday against Pope and that was still a 3-1 victory. Galt said he thinks his team is healthy and in a good headspace to continue their current win streak.

“If we can keep ourselves together and not let thoughts like, ‘Why am I not scoring goals?’ creep in, then I think we’ve got a chance to be pretty good,” Galt said. “So far we’re doing that.”

Denmark (3-4-1, 1-2 Region 6-7A) will look to move back to .500 on the season in its next game against Forsyth Central at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday.

West (9-0, 3-0 Region 6-7A) will travel to Pickens in Jasper for a non-region game Tuesday, then to Allatoona the following day. The Wolverines return to region action Friday against South Forsyth.