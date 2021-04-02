Soccer: Jebavy's hat trick highlights West's 4-1 win over Central

Jebavy's corner wasn't the only highlight-reel goal for the Wolverines.

Emily Woodall started the scoring in the 29th minute, when she received an incredible pass off Rachel Hale's back heel and beat the keeper to the right to give West an early 1-0 lead. Woodall returned the favor 45 seconds later, sending a cross to the middle of the field, where Jebavy struck the ball from about 12 yards out for her first goal.

Jebavy scored her third goal off a penalty kick a few minutes following her corner.

"If she misses that thing out, we're still in good shape because we've got runners who can try to put a head on it," West coach Jason Galt said. "She's found her niche. She's good at that."

Central snapped the shutout with three minutes left in the match, when Avery Berryman's shot deflected off the tip of West keeper Cayla Cowart's hand and into the goal.

The Bulldogs had a couple more late chances, including one in the final minute when Cowart was drawn out of goal and a Central header appeared headed for goal but bounced off the crossbar and straight down.

West hardly missed a beat against Central, despite playing without striker Tori DellaPeruta, who received a red card last week against Lambert.

"I'm very lucky that this year we have 10 seniors — tonight was senior night — so they've been playing together now for four years," Galt said. "Having Tori is an extra boost for us, but it's not like these girls haven't played together. They have chemistry, they like playing for each other and with each other, and when someone like Tori goes out, they know someone has to step up and make plays. I played girls out of position tonight that did a really good job for us — girls that have been sitting on the bench and are quality players, but are now getting their chance to play and are doing a great job."

Jebavy, a Georgia Southern signee, played Development Academy soccer during her freshman and junior years but returned to West's team this season to finish her high school career with the Wolverines.

"We could have had the season cut short like last year's did, but our team is so special," Jebavy said. "Our girls decorated our locker room before the game, and no other senior team has been able to do that, so that just shows how much our team means to us. They're just a great group of girls, and I wouldn't want to spend my senior year with anyone else."



West (12-2, 5-1 Region 6-7A) has three games left on the regular-season schedule — all non-region contests — including a showdown against top-ranked Class 6A team Johns Creek on April 13.

Meanwhile, Central (8-5-1, 3-3 Region 6-7A) will have its playoff fate determined April 14 when South Forsyth faces Denmark. The Bulldogs own the tiebreaker over South.